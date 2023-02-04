NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Lowered to $170.00 at Susquehanna

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $175.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised NXP Semiconductors from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $188.95.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $190.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.76 and its 200 day moving average is $165.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 32.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,126 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

