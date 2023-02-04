Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.20. 6,103 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 216% from the average session volume of 1,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.23.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.88. The firm has a market cap of $52.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.47.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Oak Ridge Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.96%.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers mobile banking, online bill pay, remote deposit, checking, savings and mortgage, insurance, lending, and wealth management services. The company was founded on March 2, 2007 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, NC.

