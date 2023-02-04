Oak Ridge Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,779,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $311,430,000 after buying an additional 194,468 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,848,000 after buying an additional 1,323,267 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,172,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $272,284,000 after buying an additional 342,900 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,630,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $234,700,000 after acquiring an additional 242,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 21,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,111,310. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,652.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 21,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,225 shares in the company, valued at $55,111,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 39,800 shares of company stock valued at $955,819. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Shares of EPD opened at $25.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $56.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.30. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.50%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.40%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

