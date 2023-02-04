Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,864,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,282,511,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,025,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $880,453,000 after purchasing an additional 183,639 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,734,000 after acquiring an additional 281,737 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,936,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,286,000 after acquiring an additional 180,471 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,924,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,422,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $238.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.59 and a 200-day moving average of $227.12. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $285.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

