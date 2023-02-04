Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.07% of SiTime worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SiTime by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,473,000 after acquiring an additional 131,669 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,706,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,847,000 after buying an additional 22,522 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,461,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,147,000 after buying an additional 16,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,627,000 after buying an additional 48,087 shares during the period. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 428,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,864,000 after buying an additional 58,043 shares during the period. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime Stock Performance

SITM stock opened at $127.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.21 and a beta of 1.88. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $73.10 and a 52-week high of $270.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). SiTime had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SITM shares. TheStreet upgraded SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Roth Capital raised their target price on SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on SiTime from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SiTime in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SiTime from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SiTime presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SiTime news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 2,375 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,000,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SiTime news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 2,375 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,000,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 399 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $34,713.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,092,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,617 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,137 in the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

