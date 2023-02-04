Oak Ridge Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4,027.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 0.1 %

ODFL opened at $371.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.76. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $381.81. The firm has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 9.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $323.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.45.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.