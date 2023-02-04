Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 4,178 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,178 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VICR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Vicor by 2.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,352 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Vicor by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 28,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Vicor by 4.6% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Vicor by 28.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Vicor by 3.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vicor

In related news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vicor Price Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Vicor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. CJS Securities raised shares of Vicor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Vicor from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

VICR opened at $70.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.64 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.31. Vicor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $108.74.

About Vicor

(Get Rating)

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

See Also

