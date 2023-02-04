Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 181.56 ($2.24) and last traded at GBX 181 ($2.24). 176,637 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 328,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 180.50 ($2.23).

Odyssean Investment Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 175.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 166.59. The stock has a market cap of £199.77 million and a PE ratio of 754.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Odyssean Investment Trust news, insider Arabella Cecil purchased 2,803 shares of Odyssean Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 181 ($2.24) per share, for a total transaction of £5,073.43 ($6,265.81). In other Odyssean Investment Trust news, insider Arabella Cecil purchased 2,803 shares of Odyssean Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 181 ($2.24) per share, for a total transaction of £5,073.43 ($6,265.81). Also, insider Richard King purchased 2,215 shares of Odyssean Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.21) per share, for a total transaction of £3,964.85 ($4,896.69). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,868 shares of company stock worth $1,413,978.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssean Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssean Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.