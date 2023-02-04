Old North State Trust LLC Buys 2,082 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 104,100.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 23.7% during the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 166.1% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $844,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $202.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $136.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.47 and a 200-day moving average of $196.42. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on HON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

