Old North State Trust LLC Buys 4,611 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 92,220.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.1% of Old North State Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Home Depot to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen upped their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

Home Depot Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of HD opened at $331.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $321.56 and a 200 day moving average of $304.79. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $367.46. The firm has a market cap of $339.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

