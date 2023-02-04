Old North State Trust LLC Buys 6,809 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 97,271.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,809 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,660,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,643,000 after purchasing an additional 31,422,045 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 853,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358,090 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,417 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,521,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,007,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,424,000 after purchasing an additional 883,722 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $196.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.34 and a 200 day moving average of $181.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

