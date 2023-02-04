Old North State Trust LLC Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 94,686.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,488 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,459 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Intel by 8.7% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 28,932 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 13.1% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 79,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 9,161 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 0.9% in the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 71,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Intel by 7.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 143,186 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Intel by 18.4% in the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 103,441 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 16,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 58,946 shares of company stock worth $1,647,797 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Bank of America reduced their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. KGI Securities raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.02.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $30.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.14. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.