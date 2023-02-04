Old North State Trust LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 103,900.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Genuine Parts makes up about 0.8% of Old North State Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after buying an additional 481,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,061,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,079,211,000 after buying an additional 313,090 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,531,000 after buying an additional 185,529 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,857,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,299,000 after buying an additional 239,186 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,269,000 after buying an additional 43,982 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GPC opened at $168.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.56. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $115.63 and a 12-month high of $187.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

