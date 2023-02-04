Old North State Trust LLC Has $1.90 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 95,866.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,760 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Old North State Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $49,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $72.98 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.10 and its 200 day moving average is $71.93.

