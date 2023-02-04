Old North State Trust LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 100,265.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,862 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 13.0% of Old North State Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Old North State Trust LLC owned approximately 0.30% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $15,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7,192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,910,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856,680 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,099.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,980,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,311 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,377,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $19,930,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $47.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.73. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $49.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st.

