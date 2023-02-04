Old North State Trust LLC Purchases 10,442 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 104,420.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,687,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,322,000 after acquiring an additional 744,885 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,641 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Unilever by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,455,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,024,000 after acquiring an additional 724,641 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,844,000 after purchasing an additional 861,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL opened at $50.52 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $53.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

