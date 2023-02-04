Old North State Trust LLC Purchases 13,705 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 97,892.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,705 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $45.64 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $50.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.39.

