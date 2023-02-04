Old North State Trust LLC Purchases 3,461 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 115,366.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,464 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.5% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 49,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Fortune 45 LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 34.4% during the second quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.2% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 137.4% during the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,690 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 55.4% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,153 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,060 shares of company stock valued at $43,817,257. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVIDIA Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $198.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.23.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $211.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.96 and a 200 day moving average of $156.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $289.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.79, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Stories

