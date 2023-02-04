Old North State Trust LLC Purchases 5,498 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 91,633.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 72,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 13,399 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 41,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 56,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of D stock opened at $60.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $88.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

