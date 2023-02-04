Old North State Trust LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 116,900.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $25,000. Schubert & Co increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Mastercard by 163.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total value of $7,519,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,488.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 397,807 shares of company stock worth $129,411,475. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mastercard Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

Mastercard stock opened at $373.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $359.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.97. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $390.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $359.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Further Reading

