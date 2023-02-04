OmniaVerse 1-Day Volume Reaches $334,090.82 (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. OmniaVerse has a market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and $334,090.82 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OmniaVerse token can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OmniaVerse has traded down 48.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OmniaVerse Token Profile

OmniaVerse was first traded on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

