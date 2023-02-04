OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 49.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 3rd. One OmniaVerse token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. OmniaVerse has a market cap of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $338,212.09 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded down 50% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OmniaVerse Profile

OmniaVerse launched on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

