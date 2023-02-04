OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.06

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.06 and traded as high as $48.59. OMV Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $47.55, with a volume of 12,465 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMVKY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €60.00 ($65.22) to €58.00 ($63.04) in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Get OMV Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.38 and its 200-day moving average is $45.10.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV AG engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil & gas, and the provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.