OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) & Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Critical Contrast

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) and OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Heska has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OncoCyte has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.0% of Heska shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.2% of OncoCyte shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Heska shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of OncoCyte shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heska $253.74 million 3.78 -$1.15 million ($1.57) -56.36 OncoCyte $7.73 million 5.99 -$64.10 million ($0.65) -0.60

This table compares Heska and OncoCyte’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Heska has higher revenue and earnings than OncoCyte. Heska is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OncoCyte, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Heska and OncoCyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heska -6.26% 0.09% 0.06% OncoCyte -787.97% -54.99% -24.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Heska and OncoCyte, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heska 1 0 3 0 2.50 OncoCyte 0 3 1 0 2.25

Heska currently has a consensus price target of $123.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.01%. OncoCyte has a consensus price target of $1.35, indicating a potential upside of 246.15%. Given OncoCyte’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OncoCyte is more favorable than Heska.

Summary

Heska beats OncoCyte on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company was founded by Robert B. Grieve and Lynnor B. Stevenson in 1988 and is headquartered in Loveland, CO.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services. The company was founded in September 2009 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

