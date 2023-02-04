OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

OncoCyte Price Performance

Shares of OCX opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.73. OncoCyte has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $1.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41.

OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

