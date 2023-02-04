OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
OncoCyte Price Performance
Shares of OCX opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.73. OncoCyte has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $1.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41.
OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million.
About OncoCyte
OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OncoCyte (OCX)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.