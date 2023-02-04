OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.50-$8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ONEW stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. OneWater Marine has a twelve month low of $27.10 and a twelve month high of $54.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $464.82 million, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.36 and a 200 day moving average of $33.29.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.33). OneWater Marine had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $397.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.57 million. On average, research analysts forecast that OneWater Marine will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ONEW shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on OneWater Marine from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on OneWater Marine from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on OneWater Marine from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th.

In related news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton acquired 3,435 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.44 per share, with a total value of $104,561.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,294,684.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 10,381 shares of company stock valued at $322,788 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONEW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 875.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 57.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

