Ontology (ONT) Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 4th. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $198.33 million and approximately $13.20 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ontology has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000967 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,681.97 or 0.07179625 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00090838 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00031049 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00063431 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00010810 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00025050 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

