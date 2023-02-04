OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Major Shareholder Sells $85,400.00 in Stock

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) major shareholder Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 12,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $85,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,895,982 shares in the company, valued at $62,271,874. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 1st, Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 258,600 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $1,799,856.00.
- On Friday, January 27th, Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 1,800 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $12,528.00.
- On Wednesday, January 25th, Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 251,500 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $1,747,925.00.
- On Monday, January 23rd, Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 7,300 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $50,881.00.
- On Thursday, January 19th, Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 9,300 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $64,821.00.
- On Tuesday, January 17th, Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 9,045 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $62,953.20.
- On Thursday, December 15th, Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 2,000,000 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $13,900,000.00.
OPAL Fuels Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of OPAL Fuels stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. OPAL Fuels Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.29.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of OPAL Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of OPAL Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, OPAL Fuels has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPAL. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels in the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels in the third quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels in the third quarter valued at about $10,834,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels in the third quarter valued at about $14,904,000.
OPAL Fuels Company Profile
OPAL Fuels Inc engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.
