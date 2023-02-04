Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.243 per share by the software maker on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

Open Text has raised its dividend by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Open Text has a payout ratio of 29.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Open Text to earn $3.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.97 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

Open Text stock opened at $34.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Open Text has a 12-month low of $24.91 and a 12-month high of $46.22.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Open Text had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $852.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Open Text will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Open Text by 1,359.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Open Text by 321.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

OTEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Open Text from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Open Text from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Open Text from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

