Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $41.13

Shares of Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:OTEX) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$41.13 and traded as high as C$44.55. Open Text shares last traded at C$44.27, with a volume of 1,659,853 shares changing hands.

Open Text Trading Up 5.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$41.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.82.

Get Open Text alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen Sadler purchased 31,300 shares of Open Text stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$39.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,233,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 266,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,492,220. In related news, Director P. Thomas Jenkins purchased 160,000 shares of Open Text stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$39.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,243,156.48. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,903,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$74,268,160.27. Also, Director Stephen Sadler purchased 31,300 shares of Open Text stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$39.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,233,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 266,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,492,220. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 321,300 shares of company stock worth $12,445,851 and have sold 78,885 shares worth $2,944,756.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.