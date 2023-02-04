Oppenheimer Raises United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $199.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $196.00 to $199.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.90 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Argus reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Parcel Service from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $195.48.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $191.66 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $230.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $165.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

