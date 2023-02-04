Orchid Market Cap Hits $69.30 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 15.5% against the dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $69.30 million and $3.84 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000429 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00010010 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00049015 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029429 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00019326 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004248 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00225341 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002773 BTC.

About Orchid

OXT is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.0996192 USD and is up 1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $3,808,144.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.