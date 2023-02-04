OriginTrail Trading 11.6% Higher Over Last Week (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. OriginTrail has a market capitalization of $96.22 million and $1.49 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OriginTrail token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001128 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded up 11.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OriginTrail Token Profile

OriginTrail launched on January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain.”

