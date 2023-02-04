OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) PT Raised to $56.00

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

OrthoPediatrics Stock Performance

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $48.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.95 and a beta of 0.89. OrthoPediatrics has a one year low of $35.67 and a one year high of $60.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.51.

Insider Activity at OrthoPediatrics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OrthoPediatrics

In related news, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 1,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $59,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,592,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other OrthoPediatrics news, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 1,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $79,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 1,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $59,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,850 shares in the company, valued at $3,592,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,275 shares of company stock valued at $153,519. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIDS. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,505,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,973,000 after purchasing an additional 304,380 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,113,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,377,000 after purchasing an additional 98,883 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 474,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,472,000 after purchasing an additional 91,503 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 302.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 82,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 314,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,580,000 after purchasing an additional 62,638 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is an orthopedic company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. It offers products relating to trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine and other procedures. The company was founded by Erin Springer Yount and Nick A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.