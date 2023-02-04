Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OSK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Oshkosh to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.67.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $105.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.87 and its 200 day moving average is $85.98. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $69.30 and a 52 week high of $117.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.13). Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.16%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter worth about $742,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 118,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Oshkosh by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,782,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,306,000 after buying an additional 30,506 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter worth $1,633,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

