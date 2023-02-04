Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$7.94 and last traded at C$8.08. 17,761 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 49,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Osisko Development from C$26.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Development from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Osisko Development Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of C$611.13 million and a P/E ratio of -2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Osisko Development Company Profile

Osisko Development ( CVE:ODV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($1.37) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$22.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.00 million. Analysts predict that Osisko Development Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Development Corp., a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. The company's flagship project is the Cariboo Gold project covering an area of 2,071 square kilometers of mineral rights located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds interest in James Bay Properties located in Québec, Canada; and San Antonio Gold Project and Guerrero Properties located in Guerrero, Mexico.

