Osmosis Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $32.38 Million (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 4th. One Osmosis coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00004541 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Osmosis has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. Osmosis has a market capitalization of $524.10 million and approximately $32.38 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.89 or 0.00430815 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000115 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,881.37 or 0.29384932 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.29 or 0.00449611 BTC.

About Osmosis

Osmosis’ genesis date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone.

Buying and Selling Osmosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Osmosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Osmosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

