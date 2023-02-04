P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) rose 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.32. Approximately 416,607 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 239,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.
P3 Health Partners Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.
P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). P3 Health Partners had a negative return on equity of 604.64% and a negative net margin of 25.23%. The company had revenue of $248.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that P3 Health Partners Inc. will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
P3 Health Partners Company Profile
P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc is based in Henderson, Nevada.
