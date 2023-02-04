P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) rose 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.32. Approximately 416,607 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 239,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

P3 Health Partners Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). P3 Health Partners had a negative return on equity of 604.64% and a negative net margin of 25.23%. The company had revenue of $248.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that P3 Health Partners Inc. will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

P3 Health Partners Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of P3 Health Partners by 13.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,430,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,003,000 after acquiring an additional 289,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in P3 Health Partners by 617.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 249,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 214,860 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of P3 Health Partners by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,337,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,180,000 after buying an additional 214,085 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of P3 Health Partners by 809.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 167,847 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of P3 Health Partners by 103.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 51,214 shares in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc is based in Henderson, Nevada.

