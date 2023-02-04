Pacific Drilling (OTCMKTS:PACDQ) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.04

Shares of Pacific Drilling S.A. (OTCMKTS:PACDQ – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.05. Pacific Drilling shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 1,917,900 shares traded.
Pacific Drilling Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.
About Pacific Drilling
Pacific Drilling SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor in the United States, Nigeria, and internationally. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships.
