Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Trading Down 6.5%

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) dropped 6.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$22.93 and last traded at C$22.98. Approximately 952,065 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 610,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$4.84 billion and a PE ratio of 20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$23.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.43.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In other Pan American Silver news, Senior Officer Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 3,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.90, for a total transaction of C$82,485.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$476,846.70.

About Pan American Silver

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.