Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Trading Down 6.5%

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) dropped 6.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$22.93 and last traded at C$22.98. Approximately 952,065 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 610,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.58.
PAAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.
The stock has a market cap of C$4.84 billion and a PE ratio of 20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$23.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.43.
In other Pan American Silver news, Senior Officer Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 3,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.90, for a total transaction of C$82,485.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$476,846.70.
Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.
