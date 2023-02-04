Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.36

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.36 and traded as high as $6.00. Park City Group shares last traded at $5.97, with a volume of 9,853 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park City Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Park City Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $111.74 million, a PE ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.37.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park City Group
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Park City Group by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 11,409 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Park City Group by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 13,687 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park City Group during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Park City Group by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of Park City Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 27,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Park City Group
Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.
