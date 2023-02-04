Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.36

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.36 and traded as high as $6.00. Park City Group shares last traded at $5.97, with a volume of 9,853 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park City Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Park City Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $111.74 million, a PE ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park City Group

Park City Group ( NASDAQ:PCYG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.72 million for the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 9.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Park City Group by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 11,409 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Park City Group by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 13,687 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park City Group during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Park City Group by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of Park City Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 27,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

