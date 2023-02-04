Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Given New $297.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $276.00 to $297.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Paylocity from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Paylocity from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $271.87.

Paylocity stock opened at $218.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.03. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 128.06 and a beta of 1.08. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $152.01 and a 1-year high of $276.88.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $253.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.86 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 19.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Paylocity by 9,150.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Paylocity by 39.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 88.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

