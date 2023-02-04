Paylocity’s (PCTY) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $320.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PCTY. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $276.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered Paylocity from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $271.87.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $218.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.06 and a beta of 1.08. Paylocity has a twelve month low of $152.01 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.03.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $253.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.86 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 9.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paylocity will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Paylocity by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Paylocity by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

