PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 195,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $16,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in PayPal by 60.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at $30,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on PayPal to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.34.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $85.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $129.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

