PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Lowered by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. reduced its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 28,420.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $536,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659,350 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 674.9% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $492,959,000 after buying an additional 6,147,478 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,453,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in PayPal by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,379,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $585,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.34.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $85.52 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $129.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $97.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

