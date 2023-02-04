PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.

PCM Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

PCM Fund stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. PCM Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PCM Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCM. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 139,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in PCM Fund by 44.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 17,016 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PCM Fund in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

PCM Fund Company Profile

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

