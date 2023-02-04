PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PENN Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of PENN stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $34.36. 3,073,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,338,252. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. PENN Entertainment has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $51.72.

Insider Transactions at PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $4,923,867.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,208,353.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 1,694.9% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

See Also

