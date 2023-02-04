PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PENN Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.
PENN Entertainment Price Performance
Shares of PENN stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $34.36. 3,073,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,338,252. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. PENN Entertainment has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $51.72.
Insider Transactions at PENN Entertainment
In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $4,923,867.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,208,353.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PENN Entertainment
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 1,694.9% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PENN Entertainment
PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.
