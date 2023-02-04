Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target Raised to $61.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PNR. StockNews.com raised shares of Pentair from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Pentair from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.31.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $59.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.47. Pentair has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $62.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

In other news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $178,167.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,270.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Pentair by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pentair by 162.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

