Pershing Square (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $35.41

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.41 and traded as high as $36.70. Pershing Square shares last traded at $36.55, with a volume of 26,624 shares changing hands.

Pershing Square Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.43 and its 200 day moving average is $33.32.

Pershing Square Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th.

About Pershing Square

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

