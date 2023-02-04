Peter Heerma Sells 1,779 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) insider Peter Heerma sold 1,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $38,693.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,000.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Peter Heerma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 24th, Peter Heerma sold 1,550 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $33,945.00.

Shares of TVTX opened at $21.72 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.97 and a 1 year high of $30.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Travere Therapeutics to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

